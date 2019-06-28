What's happening at the Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise on Friday?

The Old Fort Quarter Festival kicks off in Portlaoise today (Friday) and the town is set to burst into life for the weekend.

Kicking off the weekend, the formal opening of the Fort Protector Conservation Project at Fitzmaurice Place and the official opening of the Old Fort Festival will take place at 3:30 pm today by Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The opening will be followed by a guided tour of the Old Fort Stage. WATCH: First look at the brand new purpose-built Old Fort Festival stage in Portlaoise.

The headline music acts at the new Old Fort Stage kicks off at 7 pm with James O'Connor and Alan Smyth The AJs.

The legendary Queen tribute act, Qween, will take to the stage from 8 pm with ABBAesque keeping the party going from 10 pm tonight.

Avoid disappointment and get your tickets online here now. Tickets will be available at the gate tonight for €15 but it is advised to get them in advance.

The Old Fort Stage area is over 18s only, a bar, portable toilets and security will be on site.

Meanwhile, throughout the town there is a brand new Heritage Pub Trail this year, 12 Portlaoise pubs have come together to organise an extensive line up of free live music. See the times and locations of the different acts below including an impressive free Paddy Casey gig in Grant's and trad sessions with Comhaltas.

The Leinster Express as media partner with the Old Fort Festival will be bringing you all the news, pictures and videos from the festival over the weekend.