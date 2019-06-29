Met Éireann weather forecast for the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise

The Old Fort Quarter festival in Portlaoise got off to a roaring start on Friday night with an impressive reveal of the Old Fort Stage and many great music acts around the town.

The festival continues today, Saturday, from 12 noon on the pedestrianised Main Street with an artisan food market ahead of more great music acts tonight.

There is a huge line up of family-friendly events in store throughout the day to entertain young and old. SEE WHAT'S ON HERE.

MET ÉIREANN WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Met Éireann issued a status orange thunder warning for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford valid from 5:00 am to 12 noon.

"Thunderstorms will affect the eastern half of the country this morning with heavy downpours, the risk of hail and gusty winds.

"Temporary surface flooding is possible for a time, combined with the risk of hail will lead to hazardous driving conditions in some areas."

The worst of the thunderstorm hit many parts of Laois between 6 and 7 am on Saturday morning with heavy downpours of hail with thunder and lightning.

Met Éireann says the heavy and thundery showers in the east will clear this afternoon with good sunny spells breaking through. L

argely dry elsewhere with hazy sunshine. Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, mainly affecting parts of the southwest and west of the country.

Another warm day is in store with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

A breezy night with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest are in store for Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Bright and breezy tomorrow (Sunday) with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

National outlook for the rest of the week:

Monday: Sunny spells and isolated showers in light northwest winds. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees. Mainly dry overnight with light breezes. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday: Dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees. Dry overnight with light winds allowing some mist or fog to form. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday: Another dry day with sunny spells. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees. Dry with clear spells overnight. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Thursday: Showery rain in the west and north. Mostly dry elsewhere with some bright spells. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees. Mostly dry overnight. Lows 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday: Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers in brisk westerly winds. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees.