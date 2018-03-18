Snow clearance and gritting ongoing says Laois County Council

Gritting trucks and snow clearance work have been out on Laois roads since St Patrick's Day by Laois County Council in response to the latest Siberian weather that has brought Leinster to a standstill.

In a statement issued on Sunday lunchtime, the local authority reminded the public that Met Éireann has issued Status Orange level weather warning for Snow-Ice for Laois.

The council reiterated that Met Éireann has advised that Occasional heavy snow showers will continue and will lead to further accumulations and some drifting.

The warning was not issued at 10am on Sunday after extensive snow across Laois. It is valid from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, March 18.

The council said staff have been working in anticipation of the snow.

"In the past 24 hours Laois County Council has carried out three salting operations on scheduled routes (starting at 6.30pm yesterday, 3.30 am and 7.30 am this morning). Further road clearance and salting operations will be carried out this evening as required on these routes.

"We would ask the public to check https://www.winterready.ie/en for information and advice on how to deal with potential adverse weather conditions affecting homeowners, businesses, farming community etc," said the statement.

