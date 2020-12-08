National safety cash for busy junction near busy pub on Laois Carlow border

County hall in Laois has to get money from the national roads safety fund to address a busy junction at a popular pub on the Laois Carlow border.

Cllr Ben Brennan called on the council to make the junction at the R430 at Behan’s Pub safe at Molloy’s Cross in Tolerton.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, Laois County Council replied in writing.

“This is an important junction of two regional roads. The Council has submitted this scheme to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport for funding under the 2021 Safety Improvement Works programme to realign this junction and improve visibility for road users,” he said.

Another national agency has to be persuaded of the merits of safety work the junction of Stewart Bailey’s on the Portlaoise road near Ballickmoyler.

Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, confirmed to Cllr Brennan in writing that an application is to be made to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to address the safety issue. The completion of the project depends on getting funding.

Cllr Brennan was also told that the council would meet him at Doyle’s Corner, Tolerton to remove hedges on the R430.