Bus Éireann launches new online booking system

Bus Éireann has a new MyExpressway online booking system to allow customers to book its premium inter-regional Expressway coach service.

Bus Éireann, which has cut several services in rural Ireland, says it is encouraging customers to take advantage of the improved digital services technology which includes mobile ticketing, guaranteed seat reservations on all routes and more ways to pay including contactless, ApplePay and GooglePay.

The company says FREE 4G WiFi on board allows customers to stay connected throughout the journey.

Bus Éireann says it recently introduced 30 new coaches in various locations along the Copper Coast and Wild Atlantic Way.

Commenting on the announcement Bus Éireann Chief Commercial Officer Eleanor Farrell said; “Customers choosing Expressway can look forward to travelling safely, efficiently, affordably and comfortably across all our inter-regional routes, whether that’s a return to college life on campus or to the office, on an Irish adventure with friends or family, or a long-awaited trip abroad.

“With the launch of MyExpressway we’re reimagining coach travel. Through the enhanced digital systems we’re making booking, planning, and managing journeys easier than ever, putting the power of integrated real-time travel in the hands of our customers so that they can Take it Easy as we all navigate the road ahead,” he said.

Connecting the busiest tourist hubs right along the western seaboard and major college hubs such as Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Sligo, the 30 new Expressway coaches have been in service since June supporting Bus Éireann’s commitment to reducing emissions by enabling a reduction of at least 70% in hydrocarbon emissions compared to the vehicles they replaced.

