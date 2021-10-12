M7 motorway service gets green light for expansion

The competition between Laois and Kildare M7 motorway stops is set to intensify with confirmation that a plan to expand one of them has planning permission.
The Junction 14 Mayfield motorway service station at Monasterevin on the M7 has has just got permission for a new development.
Kildare County Council has given approval to the owners Lidon Limited for a 291.84 square metre industrial storage unit.
The new depot will also have an access roadway.
The project has an estimated construction value is over €450,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
Mayfield has outlets such as Supermac's, Papa John's, Zambrero, Chopped, Subway, Insomnia Coffee, Gino's Gelato, Mayfield Fare, Spar and Texaco.
The services is just three junctions away from two Portlaoise stops. The Portlaoise Plaza and the Midway operate at Junction 17 in Laois on the Cork, Dublin, Limerick highway.
