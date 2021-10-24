Laois gardai arrest driver after double postive drugs test

A learner driver who tested postive for drugs while behind the wheel is facing a court.
Laois Offaly gardai issued a statement after the driver was stopped and detained.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol earlier today stopped a Learner Permit holder who was driving while unaccompanied and failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and ocaine.
"Driver arrested and Court proceedings commenced," said gardai.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.