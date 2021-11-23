Major disruption faces Dublin bound Laois road commuters as truck drivers protest

Dublin bound commuters from Laois and other counties faces significant disruption due to a major protest planned by truck drivers.

People heading to the capital on Wednesday, November 24 are being urged by Gardaí to plan their journeys as truckers descend on the Dublin to protest rising fuel costs.

Just days after farmers protest in Dublin in tractors, several major roads into the city are set to be hit from early morning onwards on Wednesday as it's expected some truck convoys could form.

Vehicles are set to travel on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and the M11. The Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices have designated meeting points along the way.

Gardai have prepared for the protest but advise that long delays can be expected by motorists on their way to work or going to Dublin for other reasons.

The drivers are protesting over the price of fuel. They warn businesses will go under if the cost at the pump is not cut. Another protest is planned before Christmas if costs don't come down.

The Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices confirmed on Tuesday evening that the protest would proceed.

Trucks will be meeting at the following points for commercial vehicles convoy around Dublin.

M1 Services Lusk North & South

Meet For 6AM Leave In Convoy 7AM

M2 Ashbourne Retail Park

Meet For 6AM Leave In Convoy 7AM

M3 Park Car Park, M3 Maxol &

Damonstown Way

Meet 6AM Leave 7AM

M4 Kinnegad Plaza Services

Meet 6AM Leave In Convoy 6.40AM

M7 Toughers Industrial Estate Naas

Meet 6AM Leave In Convoy 7AM

M11 Applegreen Services Wicklow Exit 14

Meet 6AM Leave In Convoy 6.45AM

A Limerick TD drove a lorry to the doors of Dáil Éireann in protest of rising fuel prices on Tuesday to highlight the issue and protest.

Independent Deputy Richard O’ Donoghue says he is sending a clear message to the Government, that every TD in Ireland voted for a 2% increase in fuel prices, except the Independents.

“I have driven my truck to Dublin and into Leinster House today in protest over the Government's failure to act on the fuel prices,” he said in a TikTok video.

He went on to explain that for every €100 of petrol purchased by an individual, the Government pockets €57.

Deputy O'Donoghue previously raised eyebrows at the first meeting of the 33rd Dáil, arriving in a vintage 1959 Plymouth, exclaiming that he was a member of the vintage car clubs in Clare and Limerick.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a truck protest. I am asking everyone in a truck, bus, car, bicycle, everything, to come out and protest tomorrow about the fuel prices. The Government are taking everything, and all we want is to have something back,” the Deputy declared on TikTok.

The aim of the protest, he added, is to rally Leinster House to reduce the VAT on fuel, reduce the customs excise, so that “everyone can pay a little.”

“Our children need to get to school on private buses. Our food needs to get to our table from the trucks around this country. Please come out and protest tomorrow with us,” he finished.

One senior political RTÉ reporter said that seeing the Limerick politician exit the cab was “a new one” for him.