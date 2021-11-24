Lorries adding to road woes near Laois village

Lorries are not helping the state of a damaged road in Clough which already needs repair.
So claims Cllr Ollie Clooney who wants Laois County Council to step in to repair a section of road at Coolebanny, Clough.
“There are two bad sections and a few lorries (using the road) that are not helping,” he said.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the council would deploy road crews to this road to undertake the necessary repairs.
Cllr John King, Fine Gael, supported Cllr Clooney in his appeal at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
