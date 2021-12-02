Driver caught by Laois gardaí really had some neck

While the vast majority of motorists are fully compliant with the law, a minority continue to be caught by gardaí flouting the rules of the road but a motorist caught by Laois Gardaí this week really took the biscuit.
The Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after stopping a vehicle in a joint operation with the Road Safety Authority (RSA).
"Members of Laois/Offaly Roads Policing Unit while on checkpoint with RSA Inspectors stopped a van with wire coming through front tyre.
"A search of occupants revealed small quantity of cannabis herb and van driver subsequently drug tested and showed positive for cocaine," said the statement.
The operation was carried out on Wednesday, December 1 - the same day as the RSA and the Offaly Roads Policing Unit carried out safety checks on school transport.
In contrast with the van driver, good compliance reported among the school buses checked.
