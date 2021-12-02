Search

02 Dec 2021

Driver caught by Laois gardaí really had some neck

Driver caught by Laois gardaí really had some neck

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

While the vast majority of motorists are fully compliant with the law, a minority continue to be caught by gardaí flouting the rules of the road but a motorist caught by Laois Gardaí this week really took the biscuit.

The Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after stopping a vehicle in a joint operation with the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

"Members of Laois/Offaly Roads Policing Unit while on checkpoint with RSA Inspectors stopped a van with wire coming through front tyre.

"A search of occupants revealed small quantity of cannabis herb and van driver subsequently drug tested and showed positive for cocaine," said the statement.

Man was shouting in his front garden in Laois town

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, December 1 - the same day as the RSA and the Offaly Roads Policing Unit carried out safety checks on school transport.

In contrast with the van driver, good compliance reported among the school buses checked.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media