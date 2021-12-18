Laois councillors reject virtual meeting on the state of the county's roads

Laois County Councillors do not want to meet officials from the national roads agency via virtual online meeting to highlight work that is needed on national roads in the county.

Instead they’ve demanded that officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) travel to Laois to hear about and potentially see for themselves the work needed on Laois roads.

Councillors who represent the Portarlington-Graiguecullen Municipal District were told that TII would meet Laois councillors in January to discuss national roads in the county.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, was the first to object to a virtual meeting.

“We don’t want it online,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, agreed. He revealed that up to 25 TII officials were notified of the meeting happening.

“I thought it was crazy for so many people to be notified,” he said.

He added that a special ‘strange’ request had been made by TII.

“They want us to turn off our cameras unless we are talking…I’d prefer to see these fellas faces all the time,” he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, also demanded that the agency’s representative come to Laois as it had been sought for a long time.

“We asked for a physical meeting for them to come to Laois to listen to us and get into their cars and drive out an look at the roads,” he said.

She said TII is moving the goalposts and dates.

“We should insist that it is a face to face meeting in the chamber,” she said.

She added that 25 people are not needed, just those who are the decision makers in TII.

The issue was raised before the Government announced new restrictions on gatherings.