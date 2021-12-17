Search

17 Dec 2021

Laois council gets funds to tackle deer road crash risk

Pilot study included in national roads grant for Laois

Occupants of car escape injury after collision with deer

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois County Council is to proceed with a pilot project aimed at reducing the risk of crashes due to deer crossings.

The project will be focussed on the national route about 3 to 4 km between Abbeyleix and Durrow.

Simon Walton is Laois County Council's Director of Services with responsibility for Roads, Transportation, Environment, Water Services, Emergency Services. 

"We have been chosen as a pilot project regarding traffic hazards associated with deer crossing on the N77, south of Abbeyleix. €50,000 has been allocated with a view to the introduction of appropriate measures and the project is to be used as a pilot for other, similar, projects throughout the state where deer crossing gives rise to traffic hazards," he said.

Some work has already been carried out in the wake of a number of incidents on the road.

Digital signs were erected temporarily in June, 2021 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to warn motorists.  Some consideration was given locating high deer-proof high fencing of the wide but tree-lined road.

€1.5million ready to spend in search for new Laois Civil Defence base

The Wild Deer Association of Ireland has also been involved in trying to address the issue.

'Deficient in every way' Portlaoise to Mountmellick road set for multi-million euro work under Laois roads plan

Authorities called out by Laois Council CEO on the road in 2021

The project is included in the Transport Infrastructure Ireland 2022 Grant Allocations to Local Authorities for National Roads and Greenways.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media