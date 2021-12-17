Laois council gets funds to tackle deer road crash risk

Laois County Council is to proceed with a pilot project aimed at reducing the risk of crashes due to deer crossings.

The project will be focussed on the national route about 3 to 4 km between Abbeyleix and Durrow.

Simon Walton is Laois County Council's Director of Services with responsibility for Roads, Transportation, Environment, Water Services, Emergency Services.

"We have been chosen as a pilot project regarding traffic hazards associated with deer crossing on the N77, south of Abbeyleix. €50,000 has been allocated with a view to the introduction of appropriate measures and the project is to be used as a pilot for other, similar, projects throughout the state where deer crossing gives rise to traffic hazards," he said.

Some work has already been carried out in the wake of a number of incidents on the road.

Digital signs were erected temporarily in June, 2021 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to warn motorists. Some consideration was given locating high deer-proof high fencing of the wide but tree-lined road.

The Wild Deer Association of Ireland has also been involved in trying to address the issue.

The project is included in the Transport Infrastructure Ireland 2022 Grant Allocations to Local Authorities for National Roads and Greenways.