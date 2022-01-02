Speed limit needs to be further outside of Laois village

The speed limit should be moved in Ballacolla as a means of slowing traffic through the Laois village, a county councillor has suggested.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, made the call at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

He tabled a motion calling on the Council to put in place traffic calming measures at Park Cross, Ballacolla.

“It is dangerous and it is just outside the speed limit which is very close to the village. It should be moved out…There is speeding there,” he said..

His Fine Gael colleague Cllr John King said changing speed limit zones is not a simple process. He wanted to know what process could be followed to expand speed limit areas.

Mr Donal Brennan, Director of Services, said speed limit areas are reviewed and a national document sets out rules to make changes. He said changes are dependent on density of development in an area.

He said the next speed limit is due to take place in three years time.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied to Cllr Clooney saying that Laois County Council would meet him at the site to examine the road layout and the options available to improve safety.