Laois road a 'death trap' as more safety steps sought

A Laois road that is getting ‘more dangerous’ every day to a point where it is now a ‘death trap’, according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, raised the issue of the R430 Tolerton to Newtown road in motion at a recent meeting of county council officials.

Cllr Brennan’s motion asked for a date as to when the radar lights will be installed on the R430.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing at the December meeting, the first of the new speed radars for the R430 should be installed in December and the delivery of the second one was awaited.

“Every day it is getting more dangerous,” cautioned Cllr Brennan.

He said he has raised the risks on the road and previously sought other work such as single white lines. He felt further measures should be added apart from the radar signs.

He said people can no longer walk the road because of the road safety danger on what is a straight road.

“It’s a death trap now,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, said a lot of good work has been done on the road and welcomed the speed radar signs.