Search

11 Jan 2022

Laois road a 'death trap' as more safety steps sought

Gardaí launch National 'Slow Down Day'

Speed radar signs used to slow traffic

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois road that is getting ‘more dangerous’ every day to a point where it is now a ‘death trap’, according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, raised the issue of the R430 Tolerton to Newtown road in motion at a recent meeting of county council officials.

Cllr Brennan’s motion asked for a date as to when the radar lights will be installed on the R430.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing at the December meeting, the first of the new speed radars for the R430 should be installed in December and the delivery of the second one was awaited.

“Every day it is getting more dangerous,” cautioned Cllr Brennan.

He said he has raised the risks on the road and previously sought other work such as single white lines. He felt further measures should be added apart from the radar signs.

He said people can no longer walk the road because of the road safety danger on what is a  straight road.

“It’s a death trap now,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, said a lot of good work has been done on the road and welcomed the speed radar signs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media