Gardaí catch driver at unbelievable speed on road used by many Laois motorists

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí have arrested motorist travelling at nearly double the legal speed limit one one of the busiest roads in Ireland which is used by many Laois commuters every day.
Gardaí have tweeted an image of what they say is the speed gun which showed the top speed of the car being driven over the weekend on the N7 through Kildare.
It was clocked at 193 km/h in a 100 km/h speed limit zone.
A tweet on national Garda Traffic Twitter account said the Naas Roads Policing were performing speed checks on the N7 during the week, when the motorist was detected.
Gardaí said that the motorist has been arrested and has been charged with dangerous driving.
