Favourable comments for Laois council on Port’s path work

Cllr Aidan Mullins highlighted problems in the past says Laois County Council is now on the right path in Portarlington
Work by Laois County Council upgrading Portarlington’s pavements is appreciated in the Laois Offaly town, according to a local councillor.
Cllr Aidan Mullins praised the council for the works being carried out on Main Street and Foxcroft Street in Portarlington.
He said that there has understandably been delay and disruption but the progress has not gone unnoticed.
“The quality of the work that is being done is appreciated by all. There are very favourable comments about the footpaths,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.
Cllr Mullins was speaking at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting where Mr Philp McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, gaven an update to councillors.
He said path paving work is substantially completed on the Main Street and has commenced on Foxcroft Street.
