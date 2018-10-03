Huge 12 hour workout fundraiser for Laois toddler with life threatening illness

A huge 12 hour workout marathon has been organised to raise funds for a little girl from Laois who suffers with a life threatening illness.

Two year old Mary-Claire Knowles who featured on television documentary 'The Town' about Portlaoise, is battling the devastating and life threatening, Dravet Syndrome.

The little Ballyroan girl regularly suffers long brain seizures, a symptom of Dravet Syndrome which can stop her breathing. Every time she has a seizure, her life is at risk.

Her family’s life has been turned upside down with both her parents, Rose and Anthony, now being full time carers for their little girl.

All funds raised will help with the family's cost when Mary Claire is hospitalised and it will help their battle to get cannabis treatment for their daughter.

The fundraiser has been organised by Yvonne Culleton from LOL Ladies Only Lifting gym in Portlaoise who recently appeared alongside the Knowles family on ‘The Town’ documentary.

The fundraiser will consist of a 12 hour workout with different groups of local people putting in two hour workouts each. Donations can be made to support those taking part throughout the event at the gym in Portlaoise National Enterprise Park on Sunday, October 7 between 8:00am and 8:00pm.

An online fundraiser has also taken off raising over €2,000 for the family. DONATE HERE.

'I'll have to get arrested' insists Laois dad on fighting for his little daughter's future.

Fight goes on for Laois toddler and her family.