18/10/2021

Portlaoise cleanest town achievement 'momentous'

Portlaoise Tidy Towns volunteers hard at it on James Fintan Lalor Avenue

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise's acheivement in being rated as the cleaniest town in Ireland in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) league has been hailed as 'momentous' by Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flangan.

The Fine Gael representative congratulated everbody who has help the Laois county town make the top of the chart. 

“I offer sincere congratulations to all of those involved in the good news that Portlaoise is a litter free town. Volunteers in Portlaoise Tidy Towns have worked tirelessly over the past number of years to improve the status of Portlaoise in various surveys and league tables.

"Today’s announcement is of momentous proportions particularly as results for the town over the years were not always favourable," he said.

He praised Portlaoise Tidy Towns.

"The work that the tidy town volunteers have done, particularly over Covid-19, is great credit to all involved and as the old saying goes ‘the proof of the pudding is in the eating’. Well done to all," he said.

Dep Flanagan also gave his backing to the work done by traders.

"Congratulations is also due to the many small business owners around the town centre and their staff for helping in this endeavour," he said.

He reserved his final words for the local authority for putting its weight behind efforts.

"I must also acknowledge the contribution of Laois County Council under the various public schemes that have made this result a really special occasion," he said.

