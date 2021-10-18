'Magnificent willingness' of Portlaoise Tidy Towns - Laois council chief

Praise has been heaped on the volunteers and council workers who have helped the Laois town win the title of the cleanest town in Ireland.

The CEO of Laois County Council has praised Portlaoise Tidy Town volunteers, his staff and local students for helping the town to win the IBAL title announced Monday, October 18.

John Mulholland spoke at Monday's council meeting.

“This is a pivotal point for the development of Portlaoise. It is the quality mark for town management to achieve this standard. It shows that the more effort you put in, the more rewards can be reaped.

“I acknowledge the work of our town manager Simon Walton and area engineer Wesley Wilkinson, our own workers and Portlaoise Tidy Towns who have displayed a magnificent willingness to take on any task.

“It shows also the value of the student employment scheme during summer. Many come in every summer and they work early in the morning and throughout the day. That adds significantly to the overall appearance. This award is won by everyone in Laois as most visit Portlaoise at some time. I hope we can take other towns up to this standard we aspire to,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald praised Tidy Towns volunteers and the council for working in partnership.

"It is fantastic news that Portlaoise is the tidiest town in Ireland. Well done to all the Tidy Towns volunteers and Laois County Council working in partnership. It is a huge improvement, not so long ago we were down the IBAL list. Fitzmaurice Place was picked out in particular. Over the last week I don't know how many people said to me the town is looking well. Massive congratulations," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird compared the flower bedecked town to the tourist centre of Killarney in Kerry.

"You couldn't but notice all the flowers. We are used to seeing it passing through Killarney and we have it here now. It's a great committee here in Portlaoise. The late Cllr Jerry Lodge and Cllr Kathleen O'Brien were huge soldiers in this area, we see the benefits now.

"It is an absolutely huge achievement. For years we were so embarrassed with the points but the council gave huge commitment. Schoolchildren too play a huge role, you see them out with their parents at weekends, huge numbers of volunteers out filling bags," he said.