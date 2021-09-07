Vote for Stradbally houses for elderly in national awards

A special housing project for the elderly in Laois is in the running for top Irish housing award but votes are needed to help the entry come out on top.

Stradbally's Housing for Older People Scheme Court View estate is shortlisted for the Community Housing Awards 2021.

It is one of the 30 housing schemes around Ireland to be shortlisted by the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) with four nominated in the Housing for Older People category. All the projects are in the running for an award selected by the public.

The nomination citation for Court View says Court View is a high-quality development of 16 two-bedroom bungalow homes, developed by North & East Housing Association with the support of Laois County Council.

"The development has been designed to provide for an older person resident profile, and people with primary or secondary impaired mobility. The design sought to ensure that the residents would enjoy the benefits of first-rate living conditions in a healthy, safe, accessible and visually attractive environment.

"The design allows for both privacy and community interaction where residents can engage with one another in close proximity to their homes. The site is within walking distance to all vital town centre services," concludes the citation.

Projects shortlisted for the ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards 2021 also competing in the competition's first ever Public Choice Award 2021. Donal McManus is Chief Executive of the ICSH.

"We're very excited about this category award as it gives members of the public an opportunity to support a participating project that they feel is most deserved of recognition," said McManus.

The Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) was established in 1982 and is the national social housing federation of nonprofit voluntary and other national housing associations. The ICSH represents more than 250 member organisations managing 45,000 homes that house up to 100,000 people including families on a low income, older people, disabled people, and households experiencing homelessness. ICSH members operate in every local authority area in the country and in over 500 communities across Ireland.

Stradbally and Laois peole can vote for Court View at www.icsh.ie from 8:00am on 06/09/2021 to 11.59pm on 13/09/2021.

The other shortlisted projects in the Stradbally development's category are: Baile an Rí, Ballinasloe, Galway, Clann; Cahercalla, Ennis, Clare, Cuan an Chláir; New Dolphin Park, Dublin 8, Fold Housing.