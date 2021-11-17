€50 million contract for new social housing in Portlaoise

A contract with an estimated value of €50 million is being offered to build hundreds of new social housing units in Portlaoise over the next three years.

The voluntary housing body Clúid has in invited tenders from construction 'experienced housing developers' companies for the provision of social residential schemes in the Laois county town.

Tender documents state that Clúíd Housing wishes to procure up to 10 developers to develop housing units on land which has full planning permission. Clúíd says it reserves the right to procure less than 10 developers.

Tenderers are required to propose a site for their scheme which shall be purchased by Clúid if the tenderer is successful in winning the bid.

To be considered developer must propose sites in or near Portlaoise. If 30% or more of the units in any proposal are apartments, that scheme must be located in the town centre.

All proposals must have a minimum of 10 units and a maximum of 100 units. The average price of a single housing unit in a scheme must not exceed €300,000.

The contract notice says the value of the contract excluding VAT is €50,000,000.

The closing date and time for receipt of submissions from tenderers is December 16 and with the contract award estimated to be awarded in quarter 1 or 2 of 2022.

The duration of the contract is 36 months

Clúíd Housing describes itself as a not-for-profit organisation leading the way in delivering "high quality, affordable homes" to people on the housing waiting list all over Ireland. Since its establishment in 1994, Clúid says it has provided over 8,000 properties to low income families and single people, older people, people with a disability and Traveller families all over Ireland.

Clúid says its vision is a society where everyone has a great place to live which apart from a house means 'a sense of place and community'. The agency says it values appropriate location in creating sustainable communities.

Clúid also leases and provides a management service to others such as local authorities or developers. These properties are generally filled by individuals and families off the local authority social housing waiting list.

The housing body says it has has grown to become the largest approved housing body in Ireland.

Clúid Housing which already owns over 300 houses in Laois rented out to council tenants.