New hope for deep retrofits of older Portlaoise council estates

The Laois council chief expects more Government grants to pay for deep energy retrofits for some of Portlaoise's oldest housing estates.

St Brigid's Place and St John's Square in Portlaoise have been highlighted once again by local Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, as being in need of the expensive energy upgrades, that include new doors, windows, heating systems and insulation.

The retrofits cost up to €50,000, carried out at no cost to council tenants and would make houses much warmer and cheaper to heat.

The council has succeeded in getting funding for other estates including O'Moore Place, Mountain View and Hillview in Portlaoise, as well as council estates in Rathdowney, Arles, Portarlington and Mountmellick, under two separate schemes.

Cllr Dwane Stanley raised it again at the council's annual budget meeting.

"You are carrying out great work on deep retrofitting. Is there any extra funding for other estates such as St John's Square and Brigid's Place? It's badly needed. Can they be done in Phase 3?" she asked.

The reponse is hopeful from CEO John Mulholland.

"We are not notified yet of 2022 grants, but I am sure we will get an announcement fairly shortly. I'll be disappointed if we don't," he said.

