08 Dec 2021

Laois County Council wants to buy and lease land and buildings for homes

County Hall cranks up housing programme with three pronged invite

Conniberry Way social housing estate in Portlaoise during its construction stage.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois County Council has cranked up efforts to tackle the housing crisis in the county in the shape of a three dimensional invite to the owners of properties that would be suitable for housing.

The initiative is being co-ordinated by, Angela McEvoy, Acting Director of Services in Housing Planning & Urban Regeneration.

Firstly, the local authority is targeting land zone for housing.

"Laois County Council is seeking expressions of interest from any landowners interested in disposing of land (greenfield or brownfield) with appropriate zoning within the county of Laois for the development of housing," it says.

Secondly it wants to enter into so called, advance purchase arrangements for un-commenced residential developments.

"Laois County Council is seeking to purchase un-commenced residential developments through turnkey arrangements for affordable and mixed tenure housing.  

"Home builders and housing developers with planning permission for suitable houses or apartments where construction has not yet commenced are asked to consider entering an advance purchase arrangement with the local authority to provide affordable and mixed tenure housing," say the council.

The final part of the initiative focuses on vacant and/or derelict properties.

"Proposals are welcome in respect of vacant and/or derelict properties in all our towns and villages. The Council also welcomes proposals for the repair and leasing scheme from owners of properties which have been vacant for at least one year and who cannot afford or access the funding needed to bring their properties up to the required standard for rental properties,".

For further information and Expression of Interest Forms are available from the local authority.

