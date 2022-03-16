Two 'fine big houses' facing demolition to build new Portlaoise road

Two large houses built over 30 years ago in Portlaoise but never lived in, may soon be demolished to make way for a road.

The pair of houses are on the Stradbally road, blocking what was once planned to be a connecting road between Beladd and the Dublin Road, exiting at the Fielbrook housing estate. It would traverse land owned by the Health Service Executive.

Laois County Council has confirmed that its Compulsory Purchase Order for the houses is now complete.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald requested the update, in a motion tabled to the March meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

She wants the houses demolished.

"I'd like to see them demolished. They are an eyesore. How they were put up in the first place I don't know. This was to be access from the Stradbally Road to the Dublin Road. It is the ideal place to go through the HSE land. We need to keep that site free for a road. There is so much school traffic. It would be ideal for school cycle lanes. The Block Road is crooked," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded the motion.

"People were scratching their heads when these two houses went up, given that it was meant to be a continuation of the road. I am glad to hear it is in the council ownership," she said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy agreed the houses have to go but said it is a shame given the housing shortage.

"I feel a bit sad for these two houses with the potential they had. How they got into that state. They are an eyesore and there is another function for that site," he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald agreed.

"I agree they are two fine big houses on a prime site. This road was on the agenda for Portlaoise 30 years ago before the population exploded. There was a need for that road before, it was seen as a priority route. It could be a vital part of infrastructure. If it was on the radar 30 years ago it certainly is now," she said.

She added that most of the site should be kept as a green space for Portlaoise, as a state owned "precious" space for the town.

Newly co-opted Cllr Barry Walsh said that not using the land for a road would be "bordering on criminal".

"The existing new ring road, the difference it has made is phenomenal. Not to have this land available to do the same would be bordering on criminal," he said.

The Vacant Homes Officer Gerry Ryan gave a written update to say that from March 9, the council can now "enter and take possession of the properties and secure them".

Portlaoise Town Manager Simon Walton said a private discussion will be held on housing on April 4 including the two homes and the future uses for the site including roads.