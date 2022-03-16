Search

17 Mar 2022

Two 'fine big houses' facing demolition to build new Portlaoise road

Two 'fine big houses' facing demolition to build new Portlaoise road

The two houses on the Stradbally road in Portlaoise forcibly bought by the council

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

16 Mar 2022 9:53 PM

Two large houses built over 30 years ago in Portlaoise but never lived in, may soon be demolished to make way for a road.

The pair of houses are on the Stradbally road, blocking what was once planned to be a connecting road between Beladd and the Dublin Road, exiting at the Fielbrook housing estate. It would traverse land owned by the Health Service Executive.

Laois County Council has confirmed that its Compulsory Purchase Order for the houses is now complete. 

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald requested the update, in a motion tabled to the March meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. 

She wants the houses demolished.

"I'd like to see them demolished. They are an eyesore. How they were put up in the first place I don't know. This was to be access from the Stradbally Road to the Dublin Road. It is the ideal place to go through the HSE land. We need to keep that site free for a road. There is so much school traffic. It would be ideal for school cycle lanes. The Block Road is crooked," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Bright flower sculptures pop up on Portlaoise roundabout

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded the motion.

"People were scratching their heads when these two houses went up, given that it was meant to be a continuation of the road. I am glad to hear it is in the council ownership," she said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy agreed the houses have to go but said it is a shame given the housing shortage.

"I feel a bit sad for these two houses with the potential they had. How they got into that state. They are an eyesore and there is another function for that site," he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald agreed. 

"I agree they are two fine big houses on a prime site. This road was on the agenda for Portlaoise 30 years ago before the population exploded. There was a need for that road before, it was seen as a priority route. It could be a vital part of infrastructure. If it was on the radar 30 years ago it certainly is now," she said.

She added that most of the site should be kept as a green space for Portlaoise, as a state owned "precious" space for the town.

Newly co-opted Cllr Barry Walsh said that not using the land for a road would be "bordering on criminal".

"The existing new ring road, the difference it has made is phenomenal. Not to have this land available to do the same would be bordering on criminal," he said.

Ukraine mother and child reach safety of Laois village

The Vacant Homes Officer Gerry Ryan gave a written update to say that from March 9, the council can now "enter and take possession of the properties and secure them".

Portlaoise Town Manager Simon Walton said a private discussion will be held on housing on April 4 including the two homes and the future uses for the site including roads.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media