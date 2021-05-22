Passing of well known Laois man from Ballinakill

The death has taken place of well-known Laois man Christy O'Shea from Church St, Ballinakill.

Christy passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Elsie, Christy is deeply regretted by son’s Billy, Kevin and Paul, daughters Anne and Susan, son’s-in-law Gerard and Eric, daughter’s-in-law Sheila and Carina, grandchildren Roisin, Padraig, Eimear, Robyn, Emma, William, Chris, Ciara, Sam, and Lauren and by all his neighbours and friends.

Christy was a cornerstone of his community during his long life and served as the local notes correspondent for the Leinster Express over many years.

Ballinakill Community Development Association CLG led the tributes.

"Sincere sympathies to the O'Shea family on their dad, Christy's passing. Christy was a gentleman, a historian and a true Ballinakill man. To say that we have lost a fountain of knowledge is an understatement. Many of us were fortunate enough to have been party to his insights in and passion for both Heywood and Ballinakill. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh d'anam Christy," said the association.

Christy's remains will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballinakill at 8pm on Monday, May 24 for Rosary. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Christy take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 12pm followed by Interment afterward in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service which can be viewed www.ballinakillknockparish.com