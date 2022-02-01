Funeral details for woman killed in Laois farm accident who has been named locally

The victim of a tragic accident on a farm near Mountrath in Laois has been named locally as wife and mother of four Kathleen Seale a woman who was well known from her 40 years of work with the ESB.

Kathleen, who was aged in her 60s. died following a tragic accident on Monday, January 31 at her home at Clonenagh. The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the accident which took place at around 5pm on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services following an incident involving a vehicle.



Mrs Seale (née Collier) leaves behind a devastated family including her Gerry and much-loved children Adrian, Colm, David and Kathy. She will be greatly missed by her family, sisters Eilish and Mairead, brothers John Joe and Harry, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

The deceased retired in 2021 from her job at the ESB in nearby Portlaoise where show worked for nearly four decades. She began work on the “Line School” in Portlaoise on December 1980 witnessing many changes in ESB Training over the years.

She was popular locally but also well known to many who trained in Portlaoise. The ESB paid tribute on her retirement.

"Kathleen has worked in all aspects of training administration and one of her favourite parts of the job was meeting other colleagues from other parts of the country in the National Training Centre. Kathleen was a pleasure to work with – diligent, honest as the day is long, good fun, always helpful and with a smile on her face.

"She was also the driving force behind a worthy cause – The Shoe Box Appeal in the NTC for many years. Not many will remember that she was also an integral member of the All-Ireland winning NISO (National Safety Organisation) Team from ESB Training that reached 3 All-Ireland Finals in the 1980s," they said.

Kathleens remains will reposing at home (R32 R802) on Thursday afternoon, February 3 from 3 pm. Removal on Friday morning, February 4, to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family flowers only please. All donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Those attending the funeral are asked to wear masks and refrain from hand-shaking in accordance with Covid protocols.







