Search

01 Feb 2022

Funeral details for woman killed in Laois farm accident who has been named locally

The deceased was well know from her work at the ESB's national training HQ in Portlaoise

Funeral details for woman killed in Laois farm accident who has been named locally

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The victim of a tragic accident on a farm near Mountrath in Laois has been named locally as wife and mother of four Kathleen Seale a woman who was well known from her 40 years of work with the ESB.

Kathleen, who was aged in her 60s. died following a tragic accident on Monday, January 31 at her home at Clonenagh. The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it is investigating the accident which took place at around 5pm on Monday. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services following an incident involving a vehicle.

Mrs Seale (née Collier) leaves behind a devastated family including her Gerry and much-loved children Adrian, Colm, David and Kathy. She will be greatly missed by her family, sisters Eilish and Mairead, brothers John Joe and Harry, brother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

The deceased retired in 2021 from her job at the ESB in nearby Portlaoise where show worked for nearly four decades. She began work on the “Line School” in Portlaoise on December 1980 witnessing many changes in ESB Training over the years.

She was popular locally but also well known to many who trained in Portlaoise. The ESB paid tribute on her retirement.

"Kathleen has worked in all aspects of training administration and one of her favourite parts of the job was meeting other colleagues from other parts of the country in the National Training Centre. Kathleen was a pleasure to work with – diligent, honest as the day is long, good fun, always helpful and with a smile on her face.

"She was also the driving force behind a worthy cause – The Shoe Box Appeal in the NTC for many years. Not many will remember that she was also an integral member of the All-Ireland winning NISO (National Safety Organisation) Team from ESB Training that reached 3 All-Ireland Finals in the 1980s," they said.

Kathleens remains will reposing at home (R32 R802) on Thursday afternoon, February 3 from 3 pm. Removal on Friday morning, February 4, to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Death of woman Laois farm under workplace investigation

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

Family flowers only please. All donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Those attending the funeral are asked to wear masks and refrain from hand-shaking in accordance with Covid protocols. 
 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media