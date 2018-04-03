Three Laois Junk Kouture creations in national grand final vote

Three Laois creations have made it to the national final of the Junk Kouture competition 2018.

The Grand Final Voting started on Monday, April 2 and ends on Friday, April 6. The vote is worth 10% of the overall result for the grand final.

All three Junk Kouture creations are by students from Scoil Chriost Ri, the school is asking everyone to vote for all three of the beautiful Junk Kouture grand finalists.

The three finalists are 'Intertwined', 'Brewed Awakening' and 'Colour Bomb'.

BREWED AWAKENINGS - All hand made and assembled from recycling old net curtain, coffee beans & a feather pillow! Created by Sinead Ní Quinn (Model), Julia Cahill, Rebecca Finlay.

INTERTWINED - All hand knitted, woven & assembled from recycling egg shells, coffee beans, wool & twine!

Created by Jodie-Rose Collins, (Model), Kate Corrigan, Kalinda Owens.

COLOUR BOMB - All recycled, hand knitted, woven, plated, twisted, crocheted & hand sewn left over wool donated by primary schools, secondary schools & knitters and bed sheets. Created by Tammy Wright (Model), Tirana Byrne.

Voting takes place at https://app.junkkouture.com/

Each day you will be able to vote for any design once (there is no cap on how many designs you can vote for in a day, but only 1 vote per design).

Throughout the week you can complete activities to get extra votes, which will add up over the voting week to be used on Super Friday.

At the end of the week, you can put the total number of votes towards ONE outfit.

You’ll need to choose carefully- there’s no going back after you’ve spent your “Super Friday” votes!

You can still give your regular daily votes to other designs on Friday in addition to your “Super Friday” votes.

There are a few different ways you can get Super Friday votes. Each day that you vote for even 1 outfit gives you 1 Super Friday vote.

Each day you can also share any outfit on Facebook for an additional vote. There will also be social media accounts that you can follow which will give you 5 Super Friday votes each.

There will also be MAGIC WORDS! Monday-Thursday there will be a new word announced on our Instagram Story each day which you can enter into the website for 3 votes per day towards Super Friday.

