Room to Improve architect Dermot Bannon designing Pippa O'Connor's K Club home

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon is the brains behind the re-design of Kildare woman Pippa O'Connor's K Club home.

Pippa and hubby Brian Ormond are currently renovating their €1.3m mansion located in Churchfields.

Pippa is sharing snippets of the transformation on her social media, mainly Instagram stories.

Some residents of the K Club had lodged objections against the couple's balcony extension plans. But they were given the green light by Kildare County Council.

