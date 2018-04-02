Room to Improve architect Dermot Bannon designing Pippa O'Connor's K Club home
Kill native Pippa is sharing snippets of the mansion on her social media
Dermot Bannon and Pippa O'Connor
Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon is the brains behind the re-design of Kildare woman Pippa O'Connor's K Club home.
Pippa and hubby Brian Ormond are currently renovating their €1.3m mansion located in Churchfields.
Pippa is sharing snippets of the transformation on her social media, mainly Instagram stories.
Some residents of the K Club had lodged objections against the couple's balcony extension plans. But they were given the green light by Kildare County Council.
Kitchen before & (swipe➡️) during & (swipe➡️) now nearly ready to be fitted we are so excited! Been dreaming & planning it for so long. This area needed a lot of work to make it feel bigger & brighter. I really think the kitchen should be the heart of the home. I love looking at peoples renovations & builds - I think it’s so interesting. I’ve found lots recently that I’m loving - have you any pages that document renovations /interiors that you love? I’m happy to share bits & pieces of ours as we go along as I know lots of people like it too. I was going to do a separate page just for house/interiors but maybe easier to keep on here? Also I have lots of pics re interiors on my ‘highlights’ above x #pippainteriors
