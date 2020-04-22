Student grant body SUSI calls for applications ASAP

In a sign that Covid-19 could hit households hard SUSI, the national student grant awarding authority, says it is expecting a lot of applications.

SUSI issued a stateent ahead of the opening of its online application system for academic year 2020-21 on Thursday, April 23.

A statment from SUSI said the grants agency "expects to receive a high number of applications over the coming months". As a result it urged students are to apply online at www.susi.ie "as soon as possible".

Students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results, or to have accepted a course in order to apply. Students says students can simply supply the details of the course they hope to study and update their course choice online at a later date.

Before making an application, students are encouraged to use SUSI’s online eligibility reckoner to give them an indication of their eligibility for student grant funding.

New applicants must create an online SUSI account before completing and submitting the application. The priority processing date for new applications is 9th July 2020. New applicants who submit their applications on or before this date will receive priority assessment.

Last year, SUSI received 80% of new applications before the priority processing date.

Students who are progressing to the next year of their course are also reminded that they must renew their grant annually.

Renewal students received an email from SUSI in recent weeks informing them of the renewal process. The priority processing date for renewal applications is 11th June 2020 and renewal applicants who submit their applications on or before this date will receive priority assessment.

Eleanor Murphy is Communications and Customer Services Manager, SUSI.

“I encourage all students to visit our website www.susi.ie and complete our quick and easy eligibility reckoner before making an application. This is a good indication of a student’s eligibility for funding.

“SUSI is committed to processing applications efficiently and to support this, we ask students to submit their application online as early as possible. Students do not need their Leaving Cert results, or to have accepted a course to apply. They can update this at a later date,” she said.

SUSI received almost 96,000 applications in academic year 2019-20 with over 76,000 students awarded funding.

For more information on making an application, students can check out www.susi.ie.

They can also contact SUSI’s dedicated Support Desk by phone or email or connect with SUSI on Twitter or Facebook