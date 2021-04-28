Portlaoise school launches 100km in May to help Autism charity

A Portlaoise second and third level college has joined with a Laois Offaly autism charity to do a 100k in May challenge.

Portlaoise College has backed the fitness challenge to support Laois Offaly Families for Autism, and also raise money for their own school.

The school has today launched a 100k in May fundraiser.

Sponsorship cards are available from the school office. All proceeds will be split evenly between Laois Offaly Families for Autism and the Portlaoise College Parents Council student bursary fund for 3rd level education.

LOFFA fundraiser & events manager Roisin Morrin came along to the school to the launch with students (pictured below).

She is asking their own members to support Portlaoise College.

“It would be great to see some of our members taking part, half of the proceeds come to LOFFA,” Roisin said.

LOFFA is holding their first annual Rainbow Day this Thursday April 29.

Read all about LOFFA's fundraiser and how to do your bit here.