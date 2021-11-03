Laois schools make the BT Young Scientist cut

Laois will be represented at this two schools and five projects at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January.

Entries from students Heywood Community School and Mountrath Community School are among the 550 shortlisted projects to be showcased at the virtual exhibition.

There are two individual and one group projects from Heywood Community School.

'We know that sugar increases energy, but does sugar intake increase speed?' is the name of one project in the Biological & Ecological.

Are we desensitized to homophobia and misogyny is the second individual project from Heywood and it is listed in the Social & Behavioural Sciences section.

The group project from the Ballinakill secondary school is called Pet Patrol. It has made it to the Technology category.

Meanwhile, two individual projects have made it from Mountrath Community School. 'To investigate the views of different Irish youths on flags and symbols' is the name of one entry in the Social & Behavioural Sciences section.

A statistical analysis on the influence of anti- racist education on TY students has made it to the same Social & Behavioural Sciences shortlist.

Over 1,000 students from around Ireland will represent their schools and communities at the virtual exhibition which runs from Wednesday to Friday, January 12-14, 2022.

Entries were submitted by over 2,700 students, with 1,440 project ideas. The shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

BT say students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health. More than 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

The finalists will be interviewed by a panel of over 90 judges. The Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year and alongside the projects, we will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all students that entered the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022. The exhibition continues to provide a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology. I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work. Supporting the exhibition as a key partner is an important part of the Department’s strategy for STEM education.

“Also, in recognition of the Department’s priority to contribute to the achievement of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) I am delighted to provide, for the first time, a special award for the best Education for Sustainable Development project at the BTYSTE exhibition. I would like to also extend my thanks to BT Ireland and all those involved in the exhibition for the huge effort that is put in each year to organise this event.”

For more information on this fantastic family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com , or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition calls upon students aged 12-19 years from all over the island of Ireland to showcase innovative science and technology project. In 2021, visitors from 77 countries accessed the student’s projects and the on-line portal.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is supported by several valued partners including the Department of Education & Skills, Analog Devices, Stripe, Perrigo, and RTE.