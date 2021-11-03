All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as County finals take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Monday 01 November
Leinster U16 Hurling Academy Michael Foley Cup Round 1
LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:00 Laois v Offaly
Saturday 06 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Courtwood 15:00 Courtwood Emo v Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Killeshin 15:00 Killeshin v Clonaslee St Manmans
Pairc Acragar 15:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Rosenallis
Venue tbc 15:00 Na Fianna Og v Ballylinan – TBC possibly Fri 05 Nov
Leinster U14 Hurling Academy Games
Kilkenny Venue 11:00 & 12:15 Kilkenny v Laois x 2 Games
LOETB CoE tbc Laois v Wicklow x 2 Games
Adrian Murray Cup U15 Hurling Academy Round 3
LOETB CoE 11:30 Laois v Clare
Michael Foley Cup U16 Hurling Academy Round 3
Wexford Venue tbc Laois v Wexford
Sunday 07 November
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals
MW Hire O’Moore Park 13:30 Ballyfin v Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Finals
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla
Monday 08 November
Adrian Murray Cup U15 Hurling Academy Round 1
LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Wexford
Adrian Murray Shield U15 Hurling Academy Round 2
LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Wexford
