Search

03/11/2021

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as County finals take centre stage

All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead as County finals take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Monday 01 November

Leinster U16 Hurling Academy Michael Foley Cup Round 1

LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:00 Laois v Offaly

Saturday 06 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Courtwood 15:00 Courtwood Emo v Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Killeshin 15:00 Killeshin v Clonaslee St Manmans

Pairc Acragar 15:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Rosenallis

Venue tbc 15:00 Na Fianna Og v Ballylinan – TBC possibly Fri 05 Nov

Leinster U14 Hurling Academy Games

Kilkenny Venue 11:00 & 12:15 Kilkenny v Laois x 2 Games

LOETB CoE tbc Laois v Wicklow x 2 Games

Adrian Murray Cup U15 Hurling Academy Round 3

LOETB CoE 11:30 Laois v Clare

Michael Foley Cup U16 Hurling Academy Round 3

Wexford Venue tbc Laois v Wexford

Sunday 07 November

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals

MW Hire O’Moore Park 13:30 Ballyfin v Ballinakill

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Finals

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla

Monday 08 November

Adrian Murray Cup U15 Hurling Academy Round 1

LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Wexford

Adrian Murray Shield U15 Hurling Academy Round 2

LOETB CoE 19:30 Laois v Wexford

"It's going to a slog and whoever wins it will earn it.” - Clough Ballacolla boss Declan Laffan

LAOIS SENIOR HURLING FINAL PREVIEW

CHAMPIONS: Portlaoise AFC claim Under 16 league title in fine style

McNulty's Rhode strike at the death to earn Offaly senior football final replay

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media