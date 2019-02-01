Arlington AFC girls team on the lookout for new players

Arlington AFC girls are looking to recruit a number of players to join their squad. Having formed in 2017, the team have been growing from strength to strength and are now looking for girls interested in having fun whilst enjoying sport and a winning mentality.

If you are born in 2004 or 2005 and interested in playing in goals or outfield, please come and join a number of our training sessions. They will be starting a new league in April in an all girls league.

raining is on Monday nights in Portarlington Leisure Centre Astro Pitch from 6-7pm and in Portarlington Community Centre on Wednesday's from 6-7pm.

Please contact manager Darren on 087-1306687 to register your interest.