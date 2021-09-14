More accolades for Laois rising star with Ireland U19 call up

The Ireland U19 soccer squad will descend on Portugal this week and there is a Laois woman on board. Rising star Della Doherty has been included in the squad that will travel for the tournament this week.

Currently plying her trade with Wexford Youths, who are enjoying a good run in the National Women's league, the teak tough defender has been around the Irish setups for a number of years.

Portarlington native Doherty will be part of the squad that will take on Portugal, Norway and Denmark as they look to build up towards the European championships in October.

She shot to prominence during her spell with Women's kingpins Peamount United before making the move to Wexford earlier this year. A former Ireland U18 captain, her selection is no surprise and she is a key member of the panel.

In 2020 she helped Peamount win the league and cup double, featuring strongly in both campaigns.

They will take on Norway on Thursday, Portugal on Saturday before finishing the mini tournament next Tuesday with a clash against Denmark.

The squad in full is as follows;

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 Squad

Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savanna Duffy (Asane, Norway)



Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Eve O’Sullivan (Treaty United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Abby Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Melissa O’Kane (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Emma Doherty (Donegal Women’s League), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)