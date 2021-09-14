Search

14/09/2021

More accolades for Laois rising star with Ireland U19 call up

More accolades for Laois rising star with Ireland U19 call up

Della Doherty pictured at a recent Ireland training camp

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The Ireland U19 soccer squad will descend on Portugal this week and there is a Laois woman on board. Rising star Della Doherty has been included in the squad that will travel for the tournament this week.

Currently plying her trade with Wexford Youths, who are enjoying a good run in the National Women's league, the teak tough defender has been around the Irish setups for a number of years.

Portarlington native Doherty will be part of the squad that will take on Portugal, Norway and Denmark as they look to build up towards the European championships in October.

She shot to prominence during her spell with Women's kingpins Peamount United before making the move to Wexford earlier this year. A former Ireland U18 captain, her selection is no surprise and she is a key member of the panel.

In 2020 she helped Peamount win the league and cup double, featuring strongly in both campaigns.

They will take on Norway on Thursday, Portugal on Saturday before finishing the mini tournament next Tuesday with a clash against Denmark.

The squad in full is as follows; 

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 Squad
Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savanna Duffy (Asane, Norway)


Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Eve O’Sullivan (Treaty United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Abby Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Melissa O’Kane (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Emma Doherty (Donegal Women’s League), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)

Laois teenager caps off memorable year with Women's FAI Cup win

Laois teenager caps off memorable year with Women's FAI Cup win

Portlaoise AFC U14 Girls pull off heroic comeback win

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media