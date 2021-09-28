Search

28/09/2021

'Brilliant' work being done by Laois soccer clubs which started with 'nothing'

Councillors heap praise on efforts made local clubs

'Brilliant' work being done by Laois soccer clubs which started with 'nothing'

The Lions AFC's Festival of Football in Durrow in 2017.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Soccer clubs in Laois that have built up from ‘nothing’ have been praised by Laois County Councillors.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, was among councillors who paid tribute at a recent meeting. 

“Soccer clubs have to be credited. They started with no fields or no money in comparison to the GAA. The started with nothing and what they have achieved is wonderful,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, backed this praise at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“They are doing great work for girls and boys. We want to keep it going if we can. It’s brilliant,” he said.

He added that is is good for young people as the sport helps them make new friends and avoid ‘bad habits’, he said.

The praise was endorsed by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who has been involved with soccer in Laois and the midlands over many years.

He said the recent victory of the Irish women’s soccer team over Australia is evidence of the progress being made.

HSE boss happy with ambulance despite Laois four hour no-show to help injured boy

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin challenges Paul Reid on 'dynamic deployment'

Portlaoise Rovers clinically see off Midlands Celtic to claim all three points

CCFL Division 3A

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media