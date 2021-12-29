2021 REWIND: Laois Woman named League of Ireland player of the year

Fresh from Captaining Wexford Youths to Women's National cup success, a Laois soccer star has been named the League of Ireland player of the year.
Graiguecullen's Kylie Murphy scooped the award on Wednesday night after a stellar season capped off by scoring a crucial goal in their cup final win over league champions Shelbourne.
Wexford Youths have had a fantastic year and Murphy has been to the fore in all that has been good about them. Joined at the club by two other Laois players - Ciamh Gray and Della Doherty who were also central to the cup win and securing a third place league finish.
Murphy was also selected up front on the league's team of the year and her stock continues to go from strength to strength.
The awards were hosted live on LOITV on Wednesday night as due to Covid-19 restrictions, a proper awards night could not be held.
