Laois derby between Portlaoise and Abbeyleix ends all square

On Saturday Portlaoise travelled to Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix for their u19 CCFL league game. While the pitch was playable after the heavy rain it was far from a good surface and made it difficult for both teams to play the quality of football we expect from them.

Abbeyleix 3

Portlaoise 3

Portlaoise started strongly and were on the front foot from the start. Early dominance was rewarded on seven minutes. A low corner into the Abbeyleix box from Jason Horan was not dealt with and Tiernan Cahill was on hand to finish to the net.

The next 20 were mainly played in midfield where both team cancelled each other out. Brian Brennan and Michael Culliton were excellent winning their 50-50 battles and protecting the back four behind them. It was a tough day for defenders with the conditions favouring the attacking players.

With 25 minutes on the clock James Wheeler collected the ball on the wide right. He drove forward and then picked out Finn Culleton in the centre. Finn controlled the ball and played Jason Horan through on the left and he finished calmly to the bottom right.

Portlaoise were deservedly two up but Abbeyleix had their best spell of the half. David Mulhall, Kyle Enright, Fred Kerins and Adam Kingston were under constant pressure now but they were up to the task and cleared their lines when called upon. However 10 minutes before the break and the home team got a life line.

A Portlaoise throw deep in Abbeyleix territory turned over possession easily and the home team countered quickly with numbers. A cross from the right wing was mis hit but it ended up finding the net giving keeper Conall Rowney no chance. Portlaoise responded well and finished the half strongly. Michael Culliton was fouled ten yard outside the box as the half ended.

Finn Culliton struck the free, hitting the target and the although the home keeper got his hands to the ball he failed to keep it out. 3-1 at the break. Heavy rain in the first half meant the pitch was now cutting up badly and players were at times finding it hard to keep their footing. Mistakes were going to be more common throughout the second half rather than good passages of play.

15 minutes in and Abbeyleix got another life line. Conall Rowney saved from an Abbeyleix free kick but his defenders were slow to react to the loose ball in the box and the home striker scored. 3-2 and it was game on again.

James Wheeler and Michael Culliton had shots at goal and then a Portlaoise had their best move of the half. Brian Brennan won the ball and Michael Culliton, James Wheeler and Tiernan Cahill linked to put Finn Culleton clear. His powerful strike was goal bound but two Abbeyleix defenders threw themselves across the goal and the shot was blocked.

Peter Naughton and Fadi Rafaei were introduced and both did well on the day. It was a tough game for them to come on in with no one getting any time on the ball in the middle third. With 15 minutes to play poor underfoot conditions and missed tackles saw Abbeyleix strike get clear in the box and he poked the ball home to make it 3-3.

Both sides gave their all but chances were hard to come by. Portlaoise were sure they would have a chance to win it in the final minutes as Jason Horan was pulled down for what looked like a clear penalty but the referee gave a free kick a yard outside the box. Finn Culleton’s free kick was charged down by the Abbeyleix wall and the referee blew the final whistle seconds later.

A draw was probably a fair result on the day although the Portlaoise lads will be disappointed not to see the game out after being 3-1 up. With one game left they are still in with a chance of making the league semi finals but will need other results to go their way over the next two weeks.

Portlaoise

Conall Rowney, Adam Kingston, Kyle Enright, David Mulhall, James Wheeler, Michael Culliton, Brian Brennan, Jason Horan, Finn Culliton, Tiernan Cahill, Peter Naughton, Fadi Rafaei, Tony Brennan, Ashraf Muhummed.