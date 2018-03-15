Cheltenham results: Racing on Day 3, Thursday, March 15, 2018

Results from Thursday's racing at Cheltenham - all the results, as they happen

Laurina with Paul Townend on board are hot favourites for the 4.50pm at Cheltenham this Thursday. Picture: P McCann

Cheltenham Racing Results, Day 3: Thursday, March 15, 2018

1.30pm: JLT Novices' Chase (Grade 1) - 

Fourth win of the Festival for Gordon Elliott, and a third for Jack Kennedy. The first win in this race for either.

 1: Shattered Love 4/1 (2nd Favourite).  2: Terrefort 3/1 (Favourite)  3:  Benetar 10/1.  Non-runner: Snow Falcon. 9 ran.

2.10pm: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Another win for Gordon Elliot and Michael O'Leary

1: Delta Work 6/1 (2nd favourite). 2: Glenloe 9/2 (Favourite). 3: Connetable 33/1. Non-runner: Shantou Bob. 23 running.

 

2.50pm: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) Elliot & O'Leary on the mark again

The full result of the Ryanair: 1 Balko Des Flos (8/1) 2 Un De Sceaux (8/11 F) 3 Cloudy Dream (10/1)


 

3.30pm: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) It's number six for Mullins

1 Penhill (P Townend) 12-1 2 Supasundae (R M Power) 6-1 3 Wholestone (Aidan Coleman) 14-1

 

4.10pm: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) - Elliot and Russell on top for Ireland

1 The Storyteller (D N Russell) 5-1 Fav 2 Splash of Ginge (Jamie Bargary) 25-1 3 King's Odyssey (Adam Wedge) 14-1 4 Ballyalton (T J O'Brien) 16-1


 

4.50pm: Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) Record breaking Willie Mullins strikes again

1 Laurina (P Townend) 4-7 Fav 2 Cap Soleil (P J Brennan) 10-1 3 Champayne Lady (D F O'Regan) 80-1  

5.30pm: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase - An English Winner!

1 Missed Approach 8/1, 2 Mall Dini 4/1f, 3 Squouateur 5/1


 

