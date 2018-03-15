Cheltenham results: Racing on Day 3, Thursday, March 15, 2018

Cheltenham Racing Results, Day 3: Thursday, March 15, 2018

1.30pm: JLT Novices' Chase (Grade 1) -

Fourth win of the Festival for Gordon Elliott, and a third for Jack Kennedy. The first win in this race for either.

1: Shattered Love 4/1 (2nd Favourite). 2: Terrefort 3/1 (Favourite) 3: Benetar 10/1. Non-runner: Snow Falcon. 9 ran.

Shattered Love beats the boys in the JLT Novices' Chase @CheltenhamRaces and is now 5-6 over fences. #TheFestival



2.10pm: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) Another win for Gordon Elliot and Michael O'Leary

1: Delta Work 6/1 (2nd favourite). 2: Glenloe 9/2 (Favourite). 3: Connetable 33/1. Non-runner: Shantou Bob. 23 running.

What a finish! Delta Work wins the Pertemps @CheltenhamRaces and completes a quick-fire double for Gordon Elliott. #TheFestival



2.50pm: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) Elliot & O'Leary on the mark again

The full result of the Ryanair: 1 Balko Des Flos (8/1) 2 Un De Sceaux (8/11 F) 3 Cloudy Dream (10/1)





It's a treble on the day for Gigginstown House Stud as Balko Des Flos wins the Ryanair Chase and completes a double for Davy Russell @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



3.30pm: Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) It's number six for Mullins

1 Penhill (P Townend) 12-1 2 Supasundae (R M Power) 6-1 3 Wholestone (Aidan Coleman) 14-1

Willie Mullins records his sixth win at this year's #TheFestival as Penhill stays on strongly to win the Stayers' Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces.



4.10pm: Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) - Elliot and Russell on top for Ireland

1 The Storyteller (D N Russell) 5-1 Fav 2 Splash of Ginge (Jamie Bargary) 25-1 3 King's Odyssey (Adam Wedge) 14-1 4 Ballyalton (T J O'Brien) 16-1





The Storyteller justifies favouritism in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate and completes a treble for Davy Russell @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



4.50pm: Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) Record breaking Willie Mullins strikes again

1 Laurina (P Townend) 4-7 Fav 2 Cap Soleil (P J Brennan) 10-1 3 Champayne Lady (D F O'Regan) 80-1

Odds-on favourite Laurina bolts up in the Mares' Novices Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces and remains unbeaten in three runs for Willie Mullins who records his third win in the race. #TheFestival



5.30pm: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase - An English Winner!

1 Missed Approach 8/1, 2 Mall Dini 4/1f, 3 Squouateur 5/1





Last year's National Hunt Chase runner-up Missed Approach fends off all challengers to win the Kim Muir @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



