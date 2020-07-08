Portarlington RFC begin development process

There has been no action on the Rugby fields for the past few months but that hasn't stopped Portarlington RFC from progressing with plans to improve their facilities.

A need to expand their clubhouse to meet their needs has been identified and with playing numbers on the rise, the time has come to put the wheels in motion.

The initial plan is a starting point and is up for discussion while the club is open to further ideas and suggestions.

The initial drawing has a number of key areas with internal changes to the existing clubhouse along with some extra build on two elevations.

They have included two new dressing rooms with showers and toilets also set to be improved while match officials will have their own facilities also.

New storage space will also be added while their will be a new entrance reception which has been designed in a way to help with the heating of the building.

A change in internal layout will also give more office space for the ever growing admin side of the club.

The progressive club are welcoming feedback on the plans and inviting people to come and get involved in the project.

Send your feedback to info@portarlingtonrugby.com with the subject line 'Clubhouse Plans'.