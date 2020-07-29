Laois GAA have announced what games they are streaming this weekend
Laois GAA
Laois GAA have announced that they will live stream all four Senior hurling championship games this weekend.
The championship kicks off on Thursday with Borris-Kilcotton taking on Camross while on Friday, Rathdowney-Errill will square up with Clough Ballacolla.
The action in the senior championship concludes on Saturday evening with St Lazarians Abbeyleix taking on Castletown and Ballinakill going up against the newly promoted Rosenallis.
Laois GAA announced their line up on their social media channels.
This Weekend's games which we will be LIVE streaming.— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 28, 2020
Keep an eye on our social media accounts for further details and our big announcements tomorrow evening #laoisgaa pic.twitter.com/0zXy8iLr1r
