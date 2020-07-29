WATCH: How to live steam Laois GAA championship matches

It's Christmas Eve for Laois hurling supporters as the Senior hurling championship starts tomorrow night. Borris-Kilcotton and Camross will kick things off in MW Hire O'Moore Park in what should be a cracker and the game will be the first live stream of the weekend from Laois GAA.

Laois have released details of how the stream can be used while also confirming that it will cost five euro per game to subscribe.

They also released a little teaser on social media along with the details for the streaming service.

Laois GAA TV - Purchase of games is now LIVE!



We will be streaming club games each weekend from the 2020 Laois Shopping Centre Club Championships.



The fixtures streamed via Laois GAA TV LIVE will cost €5 per fixture.



To purchase a game click https://t.co/JcEP14mnJG pic.twitter.com/gxZqnGGOp6

— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 29, 2020