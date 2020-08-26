REPORT: Graiguecullen flex muscles and ease to comprehensive win

Graiguecullen eased into the winners enclosure of the Laois senior football championship this evening after easily disposing of Arles Killeen

Graiguecullen 1-16

Arles Killeen 0-6

It was one way traffic for the majority of the game as the power and pace of Graiguecullen proved too strong for their near neighbours.

Donal Kingston wasted little time finding the target and had the first score of the game after just 13 seconds.

His brother Paul doubled their lead five minutes in but Graiguecullen settled in and points from Ross Hennessy and Lee Timmons quickly restored parity.

As Arles Killeen flooded men back, Graiguecullen found themselves in bearing down on goals but a super double save from Michael Veigh denied Graigue a goal.

Scores were at a premium but Lee Timmons did manage to find room in the packed Arles Killeen defence to edge Graiguecullen into the lead just before the water break.

Daniel O’Reilly and Ross Hennessy pushed them out to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead before two well taken points on the spin from Sean O’Shea and a free from Jason Enright brought Arles Killeen right back into contention.

With only a point separating the sides, Graiguecullen struck for a goal just two minutes before the break with Trevor Collins finishing off a super team move and that proved to be the final score of the half as Graiguecullen went in leading 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Graiguecullen kept the pressure up after the restart and kicked the first four points of the second half with Hennessy and Timmons adding to their tallies while Brian Byrne and Chris Hurley also opened their accounts to make it 1-9 to 0-4.

Paul Kingston got the first Arles Killeen score of the second half on 40 minutes but that only briefly halted the Graiguecullen charge as they led 1-11 to 0-6 at the water break.

The game was over as a contest at this juncture but Graiguecullen still carried on keeping the scoreboard ticking over with Brian Byrne slotting over two frees and Jamie Sheehan kicking one from play to make it 1-14 to 0-6 with three minutes to go.

Ross Hennessy closed out the scoring with two points as Graiguecullen sauntered on to the next round.

GRAIGUECULLEN

Scorers: Mark Hennessy 0-5, Brian Byrne (0-3 frees) and Lee Timmons 0-4 each, Trevor Collins 1-0 Daniel O’Reilly, Chris Hurley and Jamie Sheehan 0-1 each.

Team:Danny Bolger; Eoin Alsybury, Mark Timmons, Martin Doyle; Luke Alsybury, Chris Hurley, Bobby Doyle; Trevor Collins, Danny O'Reilly; Lee Timmons, Ross Alcock, Ross Hennessy; Jamie Sheehan, Brian Byrne, Paul Mulready. Subs: James Doogue for Ross Alcock (55m), Danny Aylesbury for Brian Byrne (57m), Conor Smith for Bobby Doyle (58m), Shane Alward for Eoin Aylesbury (59m)

ARLES KILLEEN

Scorers: Paul Kingston and Jason Enright (two frees) 0-2 each, Donal Kingston and Sean O’Shea 0-1 each.

Team: Michael Veigh; Dermot Julian, Shane Julian, Niall O’Rourke; James Mahon, John Mahon, Sean O’Shea; Donal Kingston, Joseph Mahon; Oisin Byrne, Jason Enright, Enda O’Rourke; Conor Keightley, Paul Kingston, Donal Brennan. Subs: Ian Scully for Donal Brennan (40m), Cathal Moran for Dermot Julian inj (42m), Paul McDonald for Joseph Mahon (46m), Gerry McWey for Conor Keightley (54m)

Referee: Maurice Deegan