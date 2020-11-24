Shock as Louth GAA reveal stunning senior football appointment
New Louth senior football manager, Mickey Harte
Louth GAA have revealed Tyrone legend Mickey Harte as the county's new senior football manager.
In a stunning appointment, the All-Ireland winning coach has been appointed on a three year term.
Gavin Devlin is set to follow as assistant manager and they will take charge of the U20's as well. The news is a massive shock and comes a little over a week after Harte stepped down from his role as Tyrone boss having been unable to agree on a deal that would last longer than the one year extension that was on offer.
Louth Chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, a former Louth senior football manager himself, is said to have played a key role in getting Harte into the job.
Harte will now add the Leinster football championship and Division 4 of the National football league to his list of ambitions as the Wee County look to pick themselves up after a disappointing year that saw them relegated from Division three and lose their opening game of the Leinster championship to Longford.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on