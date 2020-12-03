Laois GAA confirm live streaming of December championship action

Laois GAA have confirmed that they will be live streaming both the Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter final clash with Galway and the Leinster Minor football championship first round tie with Carlow.

Both games are down for decision the weekend after next and both will be in O'Moore Park. Home comforts this time of year are a help to the squad but also to the supporters as now they will be able to watch both games in the comfort of their own home courtesy of Laois GAA TV.

Owing to restrictions, no supporters will be permitted to attend but having two Laois games available to have in your home will be a strong consolation.

The U20 hurlers take to the O'Moore Park sod on Friday week (11th December) to take on Galway with a 7.30pm start while the following afternoon, the Minor footballers will square up against Carlow in their opening round game with a 12.30pm throw in.

As usual, the charge per game will only be 5 euro and it will kick off a massive weekend for GAA enthusiasts all over the Country as the Sunday afternoon (13th December) will also see the All Ireland hurling final take place between Limerick and Waterford.

