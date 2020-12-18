Laois GAA launch massive fundraising incentive for clubs of Laois

Laois GAA have announced details of their All County clubs members draw for 2021. There is great pride of both club and County in Laois and by supporting this new draw, supporters and club members have the chance to support both.

Laois GAA are looking to the future and they need help.

The new All County clubs members draw will see over 125,000 of prize money dished out between March and June of 2021 which works out at 31,500 euro in prizes in March, April, May and June

Up to €115 from every ticket sale (after initial draw fund) goes back to local clubs. For example if your club sells 100 tickets for the draws, your club will receive 11,500 euro with no outlay. The draw was a massive success in 2020 and all involved are hoping for similar results in 2021.

For a club, raising money can be difficult but here, GAA clubs in Laois have a chance to make some much needed cash without having the hassle of organising anything in the line of a draw or event.

Tickets are on sale now and available from your local club. They can be purchased in one lump sum for 130 euro or 32.50 euro a month for the four months. You can also click on this link to purchase them.

The draws run on 5 March; 2 April; 7 May & 4 June 2021. Contact your local club contact to sign up at anytime and do your bit to support the clubs of Laois going forward.