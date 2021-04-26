TD Sean Fleming welcomes funding boost for Laois Sports Partnership

Last week Sport Ireland announced an investment of €40 million to National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs), High Performance athlete support and to the network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) for 2021.

The announcement follows a year in which the sector has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place since March 2020.

The funding of €13.8million for NGBs is maintained from 2020. This funding, in addition to the recently allocated Covid-19 Grant Scheme, will provide stability and certainty to organisations throughout 2021.

Laois Sports Partnership will receive 262,956 euro to help run their show while there will be extra funding for women in sport with Laois receiving an extra 11,000 euro in that regard.

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the funding allocation by the Government of €262,956 to Laois Sports Partnership.

"This is part of a major Government announcement for funding in the Sports Sector. Throughout 2020 Laois Sports Partnership continued to help people get active in their communities by removing barriers to physical activity. They adapted quickly to the new virtual landscape and rolled out a broad range of both local and national initiatives targeted at different groups of people in Co. Laois.

"This funding will help Laois Sports Partnership continue to ensure that everyone in Laois has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment of sports activities. Not only is this important for people’s physical health. Sport also has a major positive benefit for mental health.

"I know Laois Sports Partnership will make excellent use of this funding and I wish them continued success with their sports programmes in 2021", explained Mr Fleming.

