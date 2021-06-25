Kieran Delaney kicks Park-Ratheniska to long-awaited Junior ‘A’ football glory over Portlaoise

After years and years of heartbreak in Junior ‘A’ football semi-finals and finals, Park-Ratheniska have finally secured the coveted championship at this level for 2020 thanks to a two-point victory over Portlaoise’s third string. Kieran Delaney’s second half goal proved the difference between the sides in the end, as Portlaoise could not find the goal they required.

Park-Ratheniska 1-8

Portlaoise 0-9

Inside the first minute, Portlaoise corner-forward Cormac Dunne was pulled back trying take a shot and Martin Staunton tapped over the close-range free. Park-Ratheniska replied through Kieran Delaney, who was set up nicely after good play from Sean Tierney and Podge Dunne.

Portlaoise were dealt a huge blow just five minutes in after their centre-back Brian Seale picked up an injury and was forced to limp off. ‘The Town’ had a few chances to go in front after that, but a mixture of strong Park-Ratheniska defending and poor shot selection meant the score remained one apiece.

Portlaoise finally went back ahead after ten minutes of play, as Martin Staunton kicked over another free following a foul on Scott Lawless. Park-Ratheniska levelled it though a minute later, as some excellent running from full-back and captain Mark Delaney was followed by him launching one high near the Portlaoise square, which Kieran Delaney latched onto and split the posts.

Portlaoise hit the front again just before the water break, with midfielder Craig Scully charging up the field to fire over their first point from play.

They finally went two to the good after wing-forward Chris Mulhall beat a few challenges before being pulled down just outside the penalty box, where Staunton converted another simple free.

Portlaoise defended well for most of the first half, as Park-Ratheniska struggled to carve out any opportunities for scores. Gavin Skehan, Brian McCormack, and Aidan McGovern were all rock solid for Portlaoise at the back, snuffing out any danger.

Scott Lawless, who started on Portlaoise’s Senior side only a couple of years back, curled a nice score over to extend Portlaoise’s advantage to out to three.

Park-Ratheniska almost grabbed a goal out of nothing really with a few minutes to go until half-time. James Connolly’s effort was well blocked down but it deflected into the square where it looked like Kieran Delaney was going to tap home, only for Portlaoise’s keeper Richard Downey to pull off an exceptional save to deny.

However, Kieran Delaney delivered his third score of the match from the resulting 45’, and that seemed to swing the momentum Park-Ratheniska’s way. Mark G Delany received a pass on the run from full-forward Brian Dunne, who blasted over from close-range.

Park-Ratheniska had a few more chances before the break to level or even go ahead, but they failed to convert and Portlaoise hung on to a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

It was level in O’Moore Park almost straight after play recommenced for the second half, with midfielder Podge Dunne winning referee Des Cooney’s throw-in and he set off on a run towards the Portlaoise goals. Dunne offloaded it to Park-Ratheniska’s main man Kieran Delaney, who calmly slotted between the posts.

Park-Ratheniska should have went ahead only moments later, but DJ O’Connell somehow sliced what looked a simple free well wide. However, O’Connell made up for that miss by curling one over from play to finally give Park-Ratheniska the lead at last.

That seemed to provide the spark that Park-Ratheniska needed, as the ball was in the back of the Portlaoise net on the next possession. James Connolly picked out Kieran Delaney close to goals with a stunning pass, and Delaney made no mistake from a few yards out.

Scott Lawless looked to settle Portlaoise down, as he sprinted forward before edging one just over the crossbar. Portlaoise did have the ball in the back of the Park-Ratheniska net themselves, but Andy Dowling’s fisted effort was ruled out as a square ball.

Portlaoise cut the deficit back to two points through midfielder Chris Higgins after some lovely inter-changing handpasses resulted in Higgins having all the time in the world to find the target.

Park-Ratheniska almost struck for goal number two after Richie Hitchcock spotted DJ O’Connell in acres of space, and he picked out the onrushing full-back Mark Delaney who saw his shot ricochet back of the post. Podge Dunne did manage to land a point from the rebound though for them.

Park-Ratheniska were beginning to turn it up a notch on Portlaoise, and Brian Fingleton, who just saw his midfield partner raise a white flag, did the exact same to send the limited Park-Ratheniska crowd into jubilation. The score at the water break read Park Ratheniska 1-8, Portlaoise 0-7.

The first five minutes after the water break was Portlaoise dominant on the ball, but Park-Ratheniska defending as a unit and Portlaoise were forced to rush their shots. They finally returned to the scoreboard and cut the deficit to three points after Cormac Dunne pointed from close-range.

Park-Ratheniska had opportunities to stretch their lead and feel more comfortable towards the end, but their shooting let them down. Portlaoise almost made them pay in the 57th minute, as Chris Mulhall somehow managed to make space for himself in the square despite Park-Ratheniska defenders all around, but Mulhall dragged it wide.

Cormac Dunne tapped over a free for Portlaoise in stoppage time, but Park-Ratheniska held on to claim the Junior ‘A’ Championship and promotion back to Intermediate level for the first time since 2015.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Scorers: Kieran Delaney 1-4 (0-1 45’), Mark G Delany, Podge Dunne, Brian Fingleton and DJ O’Connell 0-1 each

Team: Jamie Downey; Brendan Dowling, Mark Delaney (C), Benny Greene; Richie Hitchcock, Colm Brennan, Sean Tierney; Brian Fingleton, Podge Dunne; Bryan Flanagan, Kieran Delaney, Mark G Delany; James Connolly, Brian Dunne, DJ O’Connell. Subs: Josh Mulhall for Connolly (41 mins), Marc Ramsbottom for Flanagan (45 mins), Sean Tynan for Dunne (59 mins),

PORTLAOISE

Scorers: Martin Staunton 0-3 frees, Scott Lawless and Cormac Dunne (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Craig Scully and Chris Higgins 0-1 each

Team: Richie Downey; Gavin Skehan, Aidan McGovern, Bryan Naughton; Oisin Fitzpatrick, Brian Seale, Brian McCormack (C); Craig Scully, Chris Higgins; Martin Staunton, Cathal Duggan, Chris Mulhall; Scott Lawless, Andy Dowling, Cormac Dunne. Subs: John Delaney for Seale (5 mins, inj), Liam McGovern for Dowling (45 mins), Jack Fennell for Staunton (45 mins), Gary Whelan for Skehan (52 mins) Jo Jo Salmon for Lawless (59 mins),

REFEREE: Des Cooney (St Joseph’s)