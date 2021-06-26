Laois team named ahead of Leinster hurling championship opener

Ross King in action for Laois in their game with Wexford in the league earlier this year
Laois hurling manager Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett has named his starting 15 to take on Wexford this evening (Saturday) in the quarter final of the Leinster senior hurling championship.
The game throws in at 6pm in Nowlan Park and it will be available to watch live on GAAGO.
While the team was named on Saturday morning, there are expected to be a number of positional changes before throw in and possibly a change in personnel also.
Mark Kavanagh, Eric Killeen, Ronan Broderick, Podge Delaney, Diarmuid Conway and John Lennon will all miss the game through injury but on the positive side, there are starts for Ryan Mullaney, Stephen Maher, Willie Dunphy and Cha Dwyer who all had their injury problems during the league.
Should Laois pull off an upset and defeat Wexford, they will play Kilkenny in a Leinster semi final while defeat would mean a tussle with the losers of Dublin and Antrim in the qualifiers which will also double up as a relegation play off with the loser of that being demoted to the Joe McDonagh cup for 2022.
The team in full is below on the graphic released by Laois GAA
Snr Hurling Manager Seamas Cheddar Plunkett has announced his team to play @OfficialWexGAA this evening at 6pm.
Unfortunately with limited attendance the game can be viewed with thanks to @GAAGO https://t.co/eT9GXOG2ML pic.twitter.com/SEdCn0lnmK
