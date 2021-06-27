Borris-Kilcotton with County players in tow secure big win over depleted Rosenallis

After suffering a tough defeat at the hands of Camross in round one, 2020 county finalists Borris-Kilcotton responded in style to easily brush aside the challenge of Rosenallis, who were missing a lot of players on the day. The result leaves Borris-Kilcotton in second place in a four-team league group containing themselves, Rosenallis, Camross and Castletown.



Borris-Kilcotton 4-24

Rosenallis 0-9

Paddy Keating placed over a free from the throw-in for Rosenallis, but Borris-Kilcotton hit back through two Stephen Dunphy scores and one from veteran Brian Stapleton. Rosenallis were dealt a setback then only seven minutes in, as starting keeper Stephen Kelly was forced off injured after an accidental collision.

Conor Cosgrove landed another free between the posts for Rosenallis, but again Borris-Kilcotton struck three scores on the trot. Colm Stapleton, Noah Quinlan and Stephen Dunphy all raised white flags for Borris-Kilcotton, who went into the first water break with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Upon the resumption, Rosenallis full-forward Sean Dunne sent over a delightful score from out near the sideline. However, Borris-Kilcotton remained in control, and points from Daire Quinlan (free), Aaron Dunphy and two from Brian Stapleton steered them further ahead.

Paddy Keating converted another free for Rosenallis, before Borris-Kilcotton scored the first of their four goals. Noah Quinlan cut in from the wing and flicked it across to Daire Quinlan who tapped home.

Goal number two arrived for Borris-Kilcotton soon after, as Dean Carey this time set up Daire Quinlan again, who lashed one into the bottom right corner. Stephen Dunphy added another for Borris-Kilcotton before Paddy Keating placed over his third free.

Aaron Dunphy and Daire Quinlan (free) both raised white flags for Borris-Kilcotton who went in with a comfortable 2-13 to 0-5 advantage at the half-time interval.

Only minutes into the restart and Borris-Kilcotton had a man sent off, as Stephen Phelan received his second yellow card for a foul from behind. Paddy Keating knocked over another free for Rosenallis after that before Stephen Dunphy sent over another from play down the other end.

Ronan Murray raised another white flag for Rosenallis following nice build-up play, but Borris-Kilcotton replied with Daire Quinlan and Stephen Dunphy efforts.

Donnagh Callaly grabbed another from play for Rosenallis, but Colm Stapleton and Daire Quinlan (free) points were followed by Colm Stapleton firing in Borris-Kilcotton’s third goal.

Substitute Willie Whelan buried Borris-Kilcotton’s fourth goal after the second water break concluded, while Aaron Dunphy and another substitute, Oisín Fleming, tagged on more points.

John Maher drove over Rosenallis’ final score of the match, as Borris-Kilcotton finished strongly to run out twenty-seven point victors.

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Scorers: Daire Quinlan 2-6 (0-4 frees), Stephen Dunphy 0-6 (0-1 free), Colm Stapleton 1-2, Willie Whelan 1-1, Brian Stapleton and Aaron Dunphy 0-3 each, Oisín Fleming 0-2, Noah Quinlan 0-1

Team: Eoin Fleming; Phil Tynan, Enda Parlon, James Fitzpatrick; Matthew Whelan, Noel Delaney, Stephen Phelan; Stephen Dunphy, Aaron Dunphy; Joe Campion, Brian Stapleton, Colm Stapleton; Dean Carey, Daire Quinlan, Noah Quinlan. Subs: Willie Whelan for B Stapleton (39 mins), Oisin Fleming for Fitzpatrick (48 mins), Keilan Kelly for Campion (48 mins), Jake Kirwan for Delaney (48 mins), Bill Meade for Parlon (50 mins)

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 0-4 frees, Conor Cosgrove (free), Ronan Murray, John Maher, Donnagh Callaly and Sean Dunne 0-1 each

Team: Stephen Kelly; Paul Maher, Marcus Redmond, Cillian Callaly; Jack Claffey, Ruadhrí Fennell, Joe Shelley; John Maher, Jack Friel; Ronan Murray, Conor Cosgrove, Donnagh Callaly; Charlie Friel, Sean Dunne, Paddy Keating. Subs: Pierce Kelly for S Kelly (7 mins, inj), Stephen Farrell for C Callaly (27 mins),

REFEREE: Michael Cleere (Rathdowney-Errill)