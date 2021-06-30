WATCH: Laois U20 star shows amazing skill to score one of the best points ever scored in O'Moore Park

WATCH: Laois U20 star shows amazing skill to score one of the best points ever scored in O'Moore Park

James Duggan's point was out of this world

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois and Westmeath played out a classic in the Leinster U20 hurling championship on Tuesday night in O'Moore Park. Laois looked to have the game sown up at half time as they led by 12 points but Westmeath knuckled down and produced an heroic comeback.

In the end, Laois needed a last ditch score to bring the game to extra time before the O'Moore's ran out 4-33 to 4-27 winners.

With the game still poised in extra time, Laois forward James Duggan, who shot the lights out with 3-5 on the night, produced a score for the ages.

Struggling with cramp and barely even to stand, The Harps club man somehow managed to intercept a short puck out and while on the ground, mustered the energy to gather himself and fire over the bar while on his knees.

Laois will now play Antrim in the next round.

Cuddy keeps his composure to send Laois past Westmeath after extra time in thrilling U-20 encounter

Click the link below posted below to relive the score with commentary from Pat O'Sullivan and Enda Lyons

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie